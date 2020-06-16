Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Target Price at $8.10

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

