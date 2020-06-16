Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDRSF. Citigroup started coverage on Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Idorsia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $30.25 on Monday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.