D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.12.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $54.00 on Monday. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $179,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,232,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after buying an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after buying an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

