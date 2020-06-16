Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFFBF. Investec assumed coverage on Biffa in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $2.57 on Monday. Biffa has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.74.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

