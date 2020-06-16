Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup upgraded shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFFBF. Investec assumed coverage on Biffa in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $2.57 on Monday. Biffa has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.74.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Director Crystal Rose Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Director Crystal Rose Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock
KBR Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup
KBR Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup
Idorsia Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank
Idorsia Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank
D. R. Horton Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
D. R. Horton Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
Biffa Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup
Biffa Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup
Graphic Packaging Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Graphic Packaging Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report