Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GPK opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 4,306,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $29,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

