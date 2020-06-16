Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

