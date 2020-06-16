Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Westrock stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

