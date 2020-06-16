Investors Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Put Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,267 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,736% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

