Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.21 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Select Medical worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Select Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 64,136.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.