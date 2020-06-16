Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.32 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,088 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Blueprint Medicines worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,914 shares of company stock worth $2,451,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

