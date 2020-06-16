Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $24.68 Million in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,050,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,678,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 145,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ERIC stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 150.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

