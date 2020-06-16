Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of New York Times worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,321,000 after purchasing an additional 606,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,682,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:NYT opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $42.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.