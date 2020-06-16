Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Insight Enterprises worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

