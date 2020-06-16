Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 278,896 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,732 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 278,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Performance Food Group worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,420 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

PFGC stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

