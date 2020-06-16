Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Avista worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $33,713,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

