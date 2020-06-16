Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.82 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dolby Laboratories worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $127,391,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,340,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 805,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

