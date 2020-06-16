Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Wix.Com worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $221.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.87. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

