Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 285,809 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of BWX Technologies worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

BWXT opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

