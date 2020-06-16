Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

