Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 348.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

