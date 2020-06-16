Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 118,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $814,556. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

