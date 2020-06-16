Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 55,862 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,016,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,172,910.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 over the last 90 days.

LSXMK opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.