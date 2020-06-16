Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Trex worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

