Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 636,436 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,436 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ally Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ally Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

