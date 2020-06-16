California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of California Water Service Group worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWT opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

