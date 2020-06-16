Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 576,342 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,342 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Synovus Financial worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

