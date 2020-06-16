Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,006 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of FBHS opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

