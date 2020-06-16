Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. ValuEngine downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.