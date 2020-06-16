Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,744 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Trimble worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.