Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Continental by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Continental by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

United Continental stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.