Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 113,350 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.98. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

