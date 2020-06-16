Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,900 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Weibo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 222.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ WB opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.