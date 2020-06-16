Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in GAP were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GAP by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,059,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in GAP by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Gap Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

