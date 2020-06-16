AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

