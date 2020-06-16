Korea Investment CORP Purchases 120,530 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 585.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,530 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in BlackBerry by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,480 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

