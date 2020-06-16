Korea Investment CORP Takes $403,000 Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Sabre by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Trex Company Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 636,436 Shares of Ally Financial Inc
California Water Service Group Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 576,342 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in TELUS Co.
