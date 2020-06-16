Korea Investment CORP Takes $403,000 Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Sabre by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

