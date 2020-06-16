Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 94.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 314.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 502,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $11,033,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

