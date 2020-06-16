Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 274.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.