Korea Investment CORP Takes $693,000 Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

