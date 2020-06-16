Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

