Korea Investment CORP Buys New Shares in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chescapmanager LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after buying an additional 381,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,873,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

