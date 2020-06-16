Korea Investment CORP Sells 49,346 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,346 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SINA were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SINA. BOCOM International lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.