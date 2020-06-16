Korea Investment CORP Invests $363,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $634,333 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

