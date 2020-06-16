Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,900 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BEST were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BEST by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEST. Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

