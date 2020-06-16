Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 240,816 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after buying an additional 465,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.