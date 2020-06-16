Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

