Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

