Korea Investment CORP Invests $639,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,429 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $310.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

