Korea Investment CORP Makes New $407,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 60.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 90.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 280,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research began coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

