Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Shares in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after buying an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 997,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.